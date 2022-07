Widely regarded as one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling in limited-overs cricket, especially in T20s, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is earning rave reviews for his superb performances of late. Last month, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer was the stand-out performer for India in the five T20I games against South Africa at home, capturing the Player of the Series award after picking up 6 wickets in four matches, with the fifth and final clash between the two sides washed out due to rain in Bengaluru. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s six wickets also included a four-fer in the second T20I in Cuttack. On Thursday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced yet another excellent display of swing bowling as Team India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO