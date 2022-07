One of League of Legends’ longer running skin-lines, a whole new set of Star Guardians is introduced, including the newest champion Nilah’s. A powerful Outer Guardian who patrols the wider universe, Nilah has faced multiple reality-ending threats and returned alive… making her a living legend among her peers. Asked to act as teacher to the new generation, she has reluctantly accepted her new responsibilities… though if a particularly big monster appears in VC, she always calls dibs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO