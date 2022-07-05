ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cameron Mitchell, Amanda Palmer, Dionne Warwick, more playing gun safety benefit

By Amanda Hatfield
Cover picture for the articleA benefit for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action happens Wednesday (7/6) at City Winery. "Enough. A Benefit Concert Supporting Gun...

NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate prep new EP (stream a track), playing Necrofest this weekend

NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate are gearing up to release a new EP called Cultivating Anguish, and they've just released lead single "Pressed to Death," a brutal, swampy dose of old school-style death metal that the band says is "about a specific method of torture used upon falsely accused witches in the 16th and 17th centuries." (Interestingly enough, this is not the only song released today by a NY-area death metal band about 16th/17th century witch trials.) Listen below.
BROOKLYN, NY
CHAI team with Superorganism for new single “Hero’s Journey,” add NYC show to fall tour

Japanese band CHAI have teamed up with Superorganism for a frothy, danceable new standalone single, "Hero Journey." Writes CHAI's Yuki, “Is the job of a ‘justice-seeking’ HERO only to defeat ‘evil?’ Perhaps the opposite of ‘justice’ isn’t ‘evil,’ but rather ‘another form of justice?!’ ‘Me and mine, you and yours… what each of us calls ‘justice,’ should be able to dance amongst one other! That HERO you all see, is who CHAI wants to be. Gathr all your friends you love cus’ we’re going to fly again today! It’s that type of song!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soul Glo add more tour dates, playing Show Me The Body’s NYC fest this weekend

Soul Glo have been very busy on the road since releasing their new album Diaspora Problems, one of our favorite albums of 2022 so far. The Philly band was last in NYC to open rapper ELUCID's release show for I Told Bessie (also one of our favorites of 2022 so far), and they're set to return this weekend for Show Me The Body's In Broad Daylight mini-fest with ZelooperZ, Shawny Binladen, WiFiGawd, Militarie Gun, Lustsick Puppy, Posterboy 2000, Buggin, President Evil, Shawty, Symbiote, and I-So at Knockdown Center on Sunday (7/10). The show starts at 2 PM, and tickets are still available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

