John Cameron Mitchell, Amanda Palmer, Dionne Warwick, more playing gun safety benefit

Soul Glo have been very busy on the road since releasing their new album Diaspora Problems, one of our favorite albums of 2022 so far. The Philly band was last in NYC to open rapper ELUCID's release show for I Told Bessie (also one of our favorites of 2022 so far), and they're set to return this weekend for Show Me The Body's In Broad Daylight mini-fest with ZelooperZ, Shawny Binladen, WiFiGawd, Militarie Gun, Lustsick Puppy, Posterboy 2000, Buggin, President Evil, Shawty, Symbiote, and I-So at Knockdown Center on Sunday (7/10). The show starts at 2 PM, and tickets are still available.
Comments / 0