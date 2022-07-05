John Cameron Mitchell, Amanda Palmer, Dionne Warwick, more playing gun safety benefit

Japanese band CHAI have teamed up with Superorganism for a frothy, danceable new standalone single, "Hero Journey." Writes CHAI's Yuki, “Is the job of a ‘justice-seeking’ HERO only to defeat ‘evil?’ Perhaps the opposite of ‘justice’ isn’t ‘evil,’ but rather ‘another form of justice?!’ ‘Me and mine, you and yours… what each of us calls ‘justice,’ should be able to dance amongst one other! That HERO you all see, is who CHAI wants to be. Gathr all your friends you love cus’ we’re going to fly again today! It’s that type of song!”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO