Three road projects coming up in Wausau

WAUSAU – The city of Wausau has announced three road construction projects beginning July 7 on Grand Avenue, Sixth Street and Bridge Street.

Grand Avenue, at the Kent Street intersection, will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction. The lane closures will shift periodically to accommodate

the resurfacing of Grand Avenue and the E. Kent Street approaches. All

traffic on Grand Avenue and Kent Street is expected to return to normal

operations by July 29.

Sixth Street, from Jackson Street to Scott Street, will be reduced to one travel lane. The lane closures will shift periodically to accommodate the resurfacing of Sixth Street. All traffic on Sixth Street is expected to return to normal operations by July 29.

Bridge Street, between First Avenue and Seventh Avenue, will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction. All traffic will be shifted to the northern lanes of Bridge Street to accommodate construction in the south lanes. The lane reduction and shift to the northern lanes is expected to remain for roughly two weeks at which time traffic will be shifted to the southern lanes of Bridge Street for an additional two weeks. All traffic on Bridge Street is expected to return to normal operations by Aug. 1.