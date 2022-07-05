ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Alice McGarry Hart – July 1, 2022

By Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice McGarry Hart, 85; of Fulton, NY passed Friday, July 1st, 2022 at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego. Alice was born on Long Island, NY on October 26, 1936, to the late Vincent and Alice McGarry. She was the oldest of three sisters. She became a teacher after graduating...

Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
Elizabeth Anne Hurley – July 4, 2022

Elizabeth Anne Hurley, 69, of Oswego, passed away July 4, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Teresa (Donabella) Hurley. She worked as a Training Specialist at Constellation Energy for many years. An avid race fan, she loved the Oswego Speedway and watching...
OSWEGO, NY
Timothy R. Rhinehart – July 3, 2022

Timothy R. “Bubba” Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3rd, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, NY the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis (Sheffield) Hills. He owned and operated Rhinehart’s Landscaping, for...
OSWEGO, NY
Anthony S. Cira Sr. – July 4, 2022

Anthony S. Cira Sr., 85, of Fulton died Monday July 4, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Mr. Cira was born in Syracuse the son of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Nason) Cira. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Technical Sergeant, and...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office – 7/1/22 to 7/8/22

Address: 631 COUNTY ROUTE 54: 64 BLUE JAY LN, SCHROEPPEL, NY. 07:21:35 – 07/01/22 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY. On 7/1/22 around 07:21 hours, Amanda L. Cahill, 33, was charged with Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Palermo on 6/30/22. Cahill was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Oswego County CAP Court on 7/15/22.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Search for missing Fulton woman heading to Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — Members of the Fulton Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Oswego County Search and Rescue team, and various other law enforcement agencies will be in the village of Fair Haven today to continue the search for Nancy J. Howe. Howe, 70, of Fulton, was reported...
FAIR HAVEN, NY
Salt City Coffee expands into suburban Onondaga County after buying another shop

Salt City Coffee is expanding into eastern Onondaga County, with a new store located in Fayetteville. This marks the fourth location for the Syracuse homegrown coffee shop, which got its start five years ago. Its first location was on the first floor of an 1860s home at 509 W. Onondaga St. The coffee shop then expanded with locations at 720 University Ave. and in the Salt City Market at 484 S. Salina St. in Syracuse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Madison County to start $1.3 million upgrade at Delphi Falls

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades. Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Route 12 crash injures 4

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a car heading toward Alexandria Bay was trying to make a left-hand turn into Tricia’s Rondette restaurant when it hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.
CLAYTON, NY
20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
Obituaries
Bridge in Wayne County closing for repairs

Lyons, N.Y. — A stretch of road in Wayne County will be closed into the fall due to repairs. The bridge carrying Route 31 over the Erie Canal in Lyons will close Monday for deck replacement. The closure is expected to last through November. Drivers will be directed to...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Rome Police Say Children Were in Danger, Searching for This Mom

Rome Police are looking for a woman on child endangerment charges as part of the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week program. Police are looking for 37-year-old Jamie L. Springer of Rome, New York according to Captain Kevin James of the Rome Police Department. James says Springer is wanted on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for three counts of Fail to Exercise Control of a Minor and the other for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. All charges are Class A Misdemeanors.
ROME, NY
NYS Fair Adds Another Artist to the Summer Schedule! This One’s Special!

Music fans will be 'rockin' into the night' this Summer as the New York State Fair announces the latest artist to join the celebration in Syracuse! This one will be 'special'! You can't help but get 'caught up' with this band that had their greatest commercial success in the 1980's. Grab your 'fantasy girl' and 'hold on loosely' as you enjoy their show on the Chevy Court Stage.
SYRACUSE, NY
Madison County Fair fun starts Thursday night

The Madison County Fair kicks off Thursday night on Fairground Road in Brookfield. The event will be held through July 10. General admission is $2 with kids 3 and under free. Admission to the Grandstand costs $10 for those over 10, $5 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

