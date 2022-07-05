North Dakota 4th of July parade trailer accident leads to death of 6-year-old-girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating Wednesday after a shooting in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood left a teenager fighting for his life. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rose Avenue. Responding officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews brought the boy to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police described his condition as critical. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

