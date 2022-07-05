ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

North Dakota 4th of July parade trailer accident leads to death of 6-year-old-girl

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 6-year-old girl has died after falling from a trailer headed to a July Fourth parade staging area...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

