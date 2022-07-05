Video Shows SSC Tuatara Making Almost 1,890 HP On The Dyno

These old trucks are a welcome sight to any enthusiast with an eye for Square Body pickups. Somewhere in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania sits a significant collection of vintage pickup trucks whose sheer name is enough to conjure up a smile for most automotive enthusiasts. Collections like this one is an excellent example of some of the nation's most astonishing utility vehicles, which resonate with even the most obscure truck lovers. After a 210-mile road trip, Dennis Collins, a dedicated car guy, took it upon himself to explore a gathering of vehicles that most would have thought to be rotting away in some old wreck yard. In total, 10 vehicles were found, seven Square Body pickups, one an NBS truck, and finally, two old-school muscle cars. So what exactly did Dennis and his crew find at this old site?

