ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'We enjoyed some amazing moments and big wins all together': Mauricio Pochettino waves farewell to PSG with a touching message on social media after his sacking was confirmed, as he wishes them 'the very best'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Mauricio Pochettino has penned a touching farewell message to PSG after his sacking from the club was confirmed earlier today.

Following months of fervent speculation, the axe came down on Pochettino's tenure after his failure to win the Champions League, despite having an all-star line-up.

PSG did win the Ligue 1 title, but the former Tottenham boss was handed his marching orders this week, with Christophe Galtier unveiled as his replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ctruf_0gVUrPU800
Mauricio Pochettino has penned a farewell message to PSG following his sacking at the club

However, it is evident that there is no bad blood behind Pochettino's exit, with the 50-year-old taking to social media to reflect back on his year-and-a-half reign.

'I want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future - the owners, the board, the players, all the staff and the supporters,' he wrote on Instagram.

'To Nasser [Al Khelaifi, club president] - I want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of the PSG family again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2018QQ_0gVUrPU800
Pochettino's axing was confirmed earlier today after a failure to win the Champions League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6A6Q_0gVUrPU800

'We enjoyed some amazing moments and big wins all together and, as a coaching staff, with every experience we always take learnings to advance our evolution for the future.

'We are proud to finish as league champions at a club that has meant so much to me and my family, from my time here as a player and a captain, and now as a coach.

'A bientot, Mauricio.'

Pochettino's sacking was announced in a brief statement this morning, which read: 'Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rl9Op_0gVUrPU800
The former Tottenham boss lasted just 18 months at the Parc des Princes before his dismissal

'The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.'

The tactician joined PSG in January 2021 on an 18-month deal to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel, and finished second in the league in his first season.

PSG crashed out of the Champions League in the semi-finals, however, although Pochettino went on to taste silverware after his side won the Coupe de France final.

He then extended his contract until the summer of 2023 and went on to win the league this year, although Real Madrid dumped them out of the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJk5k_0gVUrPU800
Christophe Galtier has been unveiled as Pochettino's successor on a two-year contract
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRz0P_0gVUrPU800
 At his unveiling, Galtier insisted that any players not part of his 'project' will be 'set aside'

Galtier, who managed Nice last season, has penned a contract until 2024 - with a press conference held this afternoon to allow him to take questions from the media.

'When you're here, you feel the expectations. We have to work in the right way to make people happy,' he said. 'I am aware of the responsibilities I have. I am prepared. If I accepted this job and this responsibility, it's because I'm capable of it.

'I'm going to speak with all the players. Managing such a squad is a privilege. We must have a common project, with no compromise.

'I'm not going to revolutionise the changing room, I know I'll have everyone's support. Once a player is not in the project, they will be set aside.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I am BACK!': Paul Pogba finally confirms his return to Juventus... as the Frenchman arrives in Turin to join the Serie A side on a free transfer for the second time after leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba has arrived back in Italy as he prepares to complete his return to Juventus. The Serie A giants have released a video on their official Twitter account of the midfielder stepping off a plane ahead of his free transfer from Manchester United. Pogba was smiling broadly as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nathan Ake hopes to join Raheem Sterling in swapping Premier League champions Manchester City for rivals Chelsea this summer after agreeing personal terms

Chelsea are closing in on signing a second Manchester City player after agreeing personal terms with defender Nathan Ake. It comes with the London club set to seal the signing of City’s Raheem Sterling in the coming days. Chelsea also hope to land Ake, Pep Guardiola’s fourth-choice central defender,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 'bromance' nobody saw coming. How Wimbledon finalists Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic went from worst of enemies to best of friends ahead of All England finale that promises to deliver fireworks

There have been some health spats between Aussie tennis firebrand Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic over the years. Kyrgios has called the world No.1 a tool, slammed him for having a sick obsession with being liked and has previously declared that he would 'never be the greatest for me'. But...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Luka Jovic touches down in Florence ahead of Fiorentina medical as the £62m flop finally gets set to end three-year Real Madrid nightmare - after scoring just three times in 51 games!

Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic was all smiles as he landed in Florence ahead of his medical with Fiorentina on Friday afternoon. The Serbia international is set to complete a free transfer to the Italian side this summer after struggling for form with the LaLiga giants. Jovic signed for Real...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Angry Wimbledon fans slam BBC commentator Andrew Castle for calling Nick Kyrgios' run to the final 'ADMIRABLE' as he competes 'despite facing domestic assault allegations'... as viewers accuse him of 'sympathising with an aggressive bully'

Tennis fans fumed at Andrew Castle after the BBC commentator described Nick Kyrgios as 'admirable', despite acknowledging the Australian's domestic assault charges. Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal at the semi-final stage, marking his first ever final at a grand slam. The...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko labels Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child' and confirms they've hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver... as he says the fiery Japanese star needs to 'keep his emotions in check'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who he has labelled a 'problem child'. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team, has endured his ups and downs since arriving in Formula One but has become somewhat of a fan favourite for his expletive-laden outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Pat Cash doubles down on startling claim Nick Kyrgios is a CHEAT and says he's far worse than 'Superbrat' John McEnroe - as he reveals he played tennis with 'lovely' Princess Di

Australian tennis legend Pat Cash has doubled down on his controversial claims that Nick Kyrgios is a cheat, stating he is on a 'different level' to Superbrat John McEnroe and fellow firebrand Jimmy Connors when it comes to bad behaviour. Cash, 57, who famously won Wimbledon in 1987, didn't mince...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#The Champions League#Tottenham
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic has set up a bad-boy showdown for the ages after reaching the Wimbledon final - where the formidable Serb will be gunning for a 21st Grand Slam against Nick Kyrgios

The men’s singles final at Wimbledon tomorrow and it is time to pick your villain. Going for his first Major will be Nick Kyrgios, the gifted but often wayward son of Canberra who, as ever, has come through the draw with controversy in hot pursuit. Against him will be...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale is drenched in water by his LAFC team-mates as he sings on the pitch to be initiated... after cheering new side on in El Trafico win over rivals LA Galaxy and sending supporters wild following free transfer to the MLS

Gareth Bale was seen celebrating with his new LAFC team-mates after they beat LA Galaxy 3-2 on Friday night in another exciting edition of the clubs' El Trafico crosstown rivalry. Bale - who had only arrived in Los Angeles on Friday morning - was presented to the LAFC fans ahead...
MLS
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to back Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho in the transfer market... now he has broken a habit of a lifetime to give Antonio Conte exactly what he wants and Spurs are recruiting with sense

The first phase of Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution proved a resounding success and phase two has made an impressive start. The Italian has five new signings on board with more to follow as his squad fly to South Korea on Saturday for two pre-season fixtures, having persuaded chairman Daniel Levy to ditch the habit of a lifetime and strike quickly and decisively in the transfer market.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: EFL fury over BBC's £20m Champions League TV deal.... while new Derby County owner David Clowes must cut the club's wage bill by at least 33 per cent

The BBC have angered the EFL by shelling out millions to buy Champions League highlights from 2024 after refusing to make a serious bid for their highlights package last season on the grounds it was too expensive. The three-year deal announced by UEFA last week will cost the BBC about...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Roma keeping tabs on Wilfried Zaha as the Crystal Palace star enters final year of his contract - but while Jose Mourinho is a big fan no offer is yet on the table

Roma are monitoring developments with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha though no offer has been made yet. Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the 29-year-old, who has one year left on his contract in south London and is almost constantly linked with a move away from Palace. Zaha began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy tests positive for Covid ahead of Euro 2022 clash with Norway - as Arsenal star leaves the team’s Euro 2022 camp to recover

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has left their European Championship camp after testing positive for COVID-19. The FA have confirmed that the Arsenal centre-back left the group on Friday but will return to camp 'as soon as possible' as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign. The 23-year-old was an unused sub...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects new signing Tom Lawrence to 'bring silverware' to the Scottish giants - after former Derby forward completes move to Scottish Premier League

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has savoured the wealth of experience that Tom Lawrence will bring to his Rangers squad. The 28-year-old Welsh forward yesterday became the Dutchman’s third major recruit of the summer after turning down interest from Sheffield United. Captain of Derby County last season, Lawrence joins Antonio Colak...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton are keen to sign young Manchester City defender Issa Kabore on a season-long loan deal after his impressive spell at Troyes last season amid Nottingham Forest interest

Southampton have made a fresh enquiry about taking Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore on loan. The 21-year-old impressed for City Football Group side Troyes on loan last season and now the Saints are determined to capture his signature. The Burkina Faso international made 31 appearances as the French side just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United make improved £43m bid for Lisandro Martinez... but Ajax are yet to accept and will wait to see if Arsenal also up their offer - in an attempt to stir up an auction between the two Premier League sides

Manchester United have made an improved £43million bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez but the Dutch side are yet to accept the offer. Ajax are waiting to see if Arsenal make a rival bid as they look to stir up an auction between the Premier League sides. The new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

472K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy