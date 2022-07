Every Sunday, Jayland Walker, his sister, Jada, and their mother, Pamela, would gather for family time at Pamela’s Akron, Ohio, home. Pamela would always end the evening by standing in her doorway and she wouldn’t leave until she saw her son’s silver Buick drive away, praying that he returned home safe each time. She could never have imagined that the last Sunday in June would be the last time she saw her son.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO