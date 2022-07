Norma (Fossi) Contessa, 94, of Newtown, a native of Ridgefield, wife of the late Joseph R. Contessa, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home. Norma was born in Danbury, March 7, 1928, a daughter of the late Domenic and Ida (Montanari) Fossi. Raised on a working farm in Ridgefield, she was active in the community for over 60 years. Norma was working in town at Fossi’s Famous Footwear when she met her future husband, Joseph Contessa. He came to Ridgefield from New York to help his Uncle Matty at his shop, Contessa Yarns. What was expected to be a short visit turned in to a lifetime once he laid eyes on Norma Fossi. They were married in 1952 and remained so until his death in 1991.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO