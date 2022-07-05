Colorado gas is still above national average
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado . The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.80.
In our state, the average remains higher at $4.89 .
AAA said there has been a lower demand at the pump over the last two weeks but that could change with the arrival of the summer driving season.Broncos great Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 CTE, report says
“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.892
|$5.228
|$5.533
|$5.486
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.895
|$5.234
|$5.535
|$5.494
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.902
|$5.240
|$5.538
|$5.522
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.608
|$4.919
|$5.218
|$5.394
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.455
|$3.774
|$4.067
|$3.406
If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .
- QuikTrip – Firestone: $4.07
- Circle K – Longmont (Frontage Road): $4.17
- Circle K – Longmont (W. I-25 Frontage Road): $4.40
- Phillips 66 – Fort Lupton: $4.41
- Circle K – Fort Lupton: $4.43
- Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $4.43
- Murphy Express – Longmont: $4.43
- King Soopers – Firestone: $4.43
- Phillips 66 – Longmont: $4.49
- Costco – Superior: $4.55
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.07.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 1