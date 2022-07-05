6 killed, 18 hurt in St. Louis shootings over Fourth of July weekend

ST. LOUIS – A violent Fourth of July weekend in St. Louis ended up with at least six deaths and 18 people being shot in a series of shootings from Friday to Monday.

Police say some of the victims who died from gun violence this weekend are as young as 17 years old. None of the shootings are believed to be connected to others from the weekend.

Friday

The first shooting happened near the intersection of Penrose Street and Warne Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a man was shot and felt pain in his upper body. He was sent to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

After that, officers responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, a man ran into a nearby business and said he had been shot. The victim is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Later Friday night, two women were shot in the 5900 block of West Florissant Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Police say the women were leaving a business around 10:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots and learned they were struck. Both are hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Saturday

Early Saturday morning, just after midnight, police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Obear Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood. One victim told police she was sitting outside and thought she heard fireworks. After she felt some pain in her foot, she realized she was shot. Police later learned another man was shot in the foot near that area.

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sarah Street in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Police say a man and a woman died in the shooting, but the circumstances leading up to their deaths are unknown. Authorities have not yet identified either of the victims or any potential suspects, though found a black Infiniti sedan tied to the scene.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza in the Downtown West neighborhood. A man was found with gunshot wounds to his knee. He told police he heard glass break outside and went to check to see if his car had been broken into Saturday. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment, but is in stable condition.

Sunday

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, two people shot in the 800 block of Cerre Street, just south of Busch Stadium and Interstate 64. Police say Damion Baker, a CBC High School grad and member of the school’s state championship-winning football team, died from injuries in the shooting. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body, but is expected to survive.

Also Sunday morning, officers reported one person was shot in the head and another in the hand on Maffitt Avenue in north St. Louis. Both victims are expected to survive.

Later Sunday evening, a man died after a shooting in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Police have arrested one person in the investigation, but have not released the identity of the victim or suspect.

Monday

Gun violence did not take a break for the holiday. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a gunman shot and killed a man on St. Louis Avenue near North Kingshighway. The victim was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the back, but he later died from his injuries. Circumstances leading up to his death are unknown.

Nearly one hour later, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in North St. Louis on Union Boulevard and Maffit Avenue. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but died from their injuries. Police have not yet released the victim’s name or any suspect information.

Police responded to another Fourth of July shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Goodfellow Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

And overnight into Tuesday, police say a man was hospitalized after someone shot him multiple times in Downtown St. Louis. It happened around 4 a.m. at Ninth Avenue and Pine Street. Investigators say the victim was shot multiple times in the stomach, though additional details on the shooting are limited.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling each of these investigations.

Nationwide, the Fourth of July weekend ended up violent across the United States, including six deaths and 30 injuries at a Chicago suburb parade shooting and two Philadelphia area officers being shot on Fourth of July.

