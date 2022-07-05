ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England has 5 of the most ‘magical’ island getaways in the U.S., according to Country Living

By Kristi Palma
They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations.

The Aquinnah Cliffs on Martha's Vineyard. Photo by Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.

The islands are all “bucket list-worthy” destinations, Country Living wrote.

The publication called Nantucket a “sweet spit of land” about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and recommended travelers check out the White Elephant Hotel, Brant Point Grill, and Jetties Beach.

“The warm, placid water here is perfect for swimming, but if you’d rather be on the sea rather than in it, sailing lessons and boat rentals are available,” Country Living wrote.

Martha’s Vineyard is where the Kennedys and Oprah have all vacationed, the publication wrote, adding: “But the fact is, anyone can relax and rejuvenate on this island off the coast of Cape Cod.”

Bus service on Martha’s Vineyard is economical, and the best activities, like hitting the extensive beaches, hiking the miles of trail, and going gallery-crawling are free — or nearly so,” the publication wrote.

About Maine’s Mount Dessert Island, Country Living wrote: “We’re absolutely over the moon for the oh-so-New England town of Bar Harbor” and noted the “unforgettable sunset” at Acadia National Park’s Cadillac Mountain.

As for Bailey Island, which is about 15 miles south of Brunswick, the publication wrote: “This 3-mile long island is brimming with fantastic views, whether you set out to Mackerel Cove, the Bronze Fisherman’s Statue at the island’s southern tip, or just watch one of the many fishing and lobstering boats drift out to sea.”

Lastly, Country Living wrote this about Rhode Island’s Block Island: “Few American islands do drama like Block Island with its clay cliffs that plunge into craggy rocks far below.”

