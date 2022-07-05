Man accused of harboring teen girls at center of Amber Alert in custody in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman that went missing in North Austin last week has been found dead, police say. APD issued a CLEAR Alert for 40-year-old Yolanda Jaimes after responding to the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle for a report of a missing person on Friday, June 24. Jaimes was last seen in that area around 6 a.m. that day.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO