7 Natick Residents Receive Degrees From Clark University

By editor
 3 days ago
WORCESTER – Clark University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees, and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to...

