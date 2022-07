LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with aggravated assault following a shooting that left him and another man with gunshots wounds on Thursday, July 7 in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the scene around 8:14 a.m. near South 13th Avenue and Queen Street. They found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with a graze wound.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO