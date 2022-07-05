ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

By Josh Auzenne
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Deputies said Levan Harris, 40,...

Related
WAFB

LPSO searching for 2 missing teenage sisters last seen in Denham

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenage sisters last seen in Denham Springs. According to LPSO, they are searching for 17-year-old Kasey Jernigan and her 13-year-old sister Leeah Jernigan last seen on Friday, July 8 in the area of the Circle K by Juban Road and I-12.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest of juvenile leads detectives to unrelated arrest of family member

COVINGTON - An arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery led detectives to his uncle, who was also arrested in a separate burglary case. Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old after he brandished a firearm at, and demanded money from, a cashier in a gas station on Highway 21. The teenager fled on foot with an unknown amount of money after the June 26 theft, according to the sheriff's office.
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

French Settlement mayor arrested on domestic abuse charges

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - The mayor of French Settlement has been arrested on domestic abuse charges, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed Haley Unbehagen was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on April 6, 2021. According to Sheriff Ard, LPSO deputies...
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA
Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
GRAY, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for death of Sandra Rinaudo nearly 10 years later

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with the Addis Police Department made an arrest in the death of Sandra Rinaudo,57, nearly 10 years later after her murder. According to Major Zack Simmers with the WBRSO, Edward Rinaudo was charged with the second-degree murder of...
ADDIS, LA
WGNO

District Attorney: Man convicted of second-degree murder of uncle in Broadmoor neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced that they secured a unanimous guilty as a charged verdict of a man who allegedly murdered his uncle. Records from the District Attorney’s Office show that Michael Shorts was convicted of the second-degree murder of Emmanuel Varnado in 2020. In addition to the murder charge, he was also convicted of obstruction of justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish employee pleads guilty to drug charges

On June 28, 2022, Bryant Daigre, Sr. of Garyville pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Honorable Vercell Fiffie sentenced Mr. Daigre to six years with the Department of Corrections for the drug offense and five years for the offense involving a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrent. A $5,000.00 fine was also ordered.
GARYVILLE, LA
