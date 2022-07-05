Millie Joyce Johnson Ellzey

Services for Mrs. Ruby Goldman Kitchens, age 90, of Laurel will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Mrs. Kitchens passed from this life on July 5, 2022, at her residence. Bro. Tim Mayeaux and Bro. Greg Richardson will officiate the service with burial to follow in Brown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Ponder, Alec Pearson, Chris Cromwell, Kimble Coats, James Knight, Bryan Yarbrough, and Ellis Knight as alternate. Honorary pallbearers will be Asher Cromwell, Maddox Pearson and Madden Pearson.
