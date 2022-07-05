ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, MS

Millie Joyce Johnson Ellzey

 4 days ago

Millie Joyce Johnson Ellzey, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 25, 1941, in Beaumont, MS to Gerald E. and Hazel Yelverton Johnson. She was a born-again Christian who...

William David “Davy “West Jr.

William David “Davy “West Jr. passed away Friday April 22, 2022, at his home in Laurel, MS. He was born April 27, 1971, to William David West Sr. and Deborah Yount West. He was preceded in death b his paternal grandparents, Chester and Lena West and his maternal grandfather, Calvin W. Yount; Since Davy’s death, his father, William David West, Sr., and his grandmother, Eunice Yount have passed away.
WEST, MS
Eva Earle Herrington Williams

Eva Earle Herrington Williams was born in Laurel, MS on June 21, 1936. She went to her heavenly home on July 4, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Eva attended Pleasant Ridge School and worked alongside her husband, John Eddie, at Jefcoat Williams Dairy until retirement in 2004. Her hobbies included gardening, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, hummingbirds, collecting Fenton Art glassware, and cooking. She was Methodist and confessed her life to Christ at an early age.
LAUREL, MS
Ruby Goldman Kitchens

Services for Mrs. Ruby Goldman Kitchens, age 90, of Laurel will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Mrs. Kitchens passed from this life on July 5, 2022, at her residence. Bro. Tim Mayeaux and Bro. Greg Richardson will officiate the service with burial to follow in Brown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Ponder, Alec Pearson, Chris Cromwell, Kimble Coats, James Knight, Bryan Yarbrough, and Ellis Knight as alternate. Honorary pallbearers will be Asher Cromwell, Maddox Pearson and Madden Pearson.
LAUREL, MS
Melba Dean Sims Taylor

Melba Dean Sims Taylor, of Laurel, MS, was born July 14, 1933. She passed away July 2, 2022, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Gravedside services will be held at Myrick Cemetery on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Robby Johnson will officiate.
LAUREL, MS
Halman J. Wood

Halman J. Wood, of Laurel, MS, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was 88 years old. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Clear Creek Cemetery in Smith County. John Musgrove will officiate. He was preceded in death by his...
LAUREL, MS
William Fred “Bud” McInnis

William Fred “Bud” McInnis, 83, a life-long resident of Hattiesburg, died July 4, 2022, at his home on 315 Monroe Road surrounded by his children and loved ones. Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home located at 805 Hardy Street from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1618 Broadway Drive. Bishop S. Scott Fitzgerald of the Hattiesburg Ward will officiate. The service will be available for viewing via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98135721145.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Bill Knipe, Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Mr. Bill Knipe, Sr., age 70, of Moselle who passed from this life on July 4, 2022, at his residence. Bill worked as a commercial fisherman for over 30 years in New England. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He was a former member of the Kingston Fire Department in Rhode Island.
MOSELLE, MS
William W. Brown, Jr.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton for Mr. William W. Brown, age 84, of Petal. Mr. Brown passed from this life on July 4, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg. Bro. Bill Brown will officiate the service with burial following in Eastside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Harold Munn, Howard Munn, Greg Riels, Reggie Jones, Nathan Rodgers, and Chris Parnell.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Child drowns in family pool in Ovett

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a 19-month old male child who was found unresponsive in the family pool by the child's mother on Oilwell Road in Ovett on Thursday at 11:07 a.m. JCSD Deputy James Bell arrived on the scene and took over CPR...
OVETT, MS
Shooting at Mak's leaves one injured, two POI sought

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting at Mak’s in Eastabuchie which left one adult male seriously injured. According to the department, witnesses reported seeing a black male in a white Toyota Camry pull up to another vehicle at the fuel pumps and begin shooting. One adult male victim was shot at least twice including one wound in the neck. The shooter fled the scene headed south on U.S. Highway 11 headed toward Petal.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Teen saves police officer and 3 others from drowning

MOSS POINT, Miss (AP) — City officials are commending a Mississippi teen for saving a police officer and three teenage girls from drowning in the Pascagoula River. Corion Evans, 16, jumped into the river around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after he saw a car drive off the I-10 boat launch. The driver of the vehicle said she was following her GPS and did not realize she was headed for the water’s edge, according to a Moss Point Police Department news release Wednesday.
MOSS POINT, MS
JCSD executes search warrants at two residences, resulting in two arrest

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two residences on Thursday afternoon and evening leading to two arrests. Lavaris Evans, age 37, was arrested at a residence on Pierce Arrington Road in the Powers Community on Thursday afternoon and charged with Trafficking A Controlled Substance. A search of the residence by JCSD narcotics agents yielded 75 grams of methamphetamine.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Thaxton, Carmichael elected Laurel City Council President, Vice President

The Laurel City Council elected its president and vice president for a new one-year term during its meeting this week. Each year during the council’s July meeting, the council conducts elections to determine who will be their president and vice president. Following little discussion on Tuesday, the council agreed...
LAUREL, MS

