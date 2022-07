YEADON — Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins has confirmed that a 22-year-old man died of an apparent suicide Tuesday afternoon while in a Yeadon Borough Police Department holding cell. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was picked up on a bench warrant in a simple assault case earlier in the day, according to Hepkins. Police discovered the bench warrant after responding to a domestic dispute call and arrested him, then placed him in the holding cell at the Delaware County police department.

YEADON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO