ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

By Stacker
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Visit ABQ shares upcoming summer events for July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – July is a jam-packed month in Albuquerque with all sorts of fun things to do, Visit Albuquerque is sharing more information about the summer events. Dates: July 8-10 The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta provides a place for first-timers or veterans to get tattooed by some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Jemez Springs, NM
City
Sandia Park, NM
City
Mesilla Park, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Cedar Crest, NM
City
Taos, NM
City
Santa Teresa, NM
City
El Prado, NM
City
Bernalillo, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Algodones, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Corrales, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Real Estate
City
Bosque Farms, NM
City
North Valley, NM
City
Peralta, NM
City
Edgewood, NM
City
Los Cerrillos, NM
City
Rio Rancho, NM
City
Lamy, NM
krwg.org

Electric vehicle charging stations planned for interstates in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle. charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal. infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few. populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who...
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

Raises coming for City of Santa Fe employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning July 9, most City of Santa Fe workers and members of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association will be getting a raise. City workers will begin earning an 8% raise. Members of the police association will get a 16% raise. The first responder raises will go toward recruitment and retention […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: SWAT callout, Victim identified, Hot temperatures, Second rebate, Solar chile roasting

Thursday’s Top Stories NMDOT getting rid of ‘obsolete’ I-25 Northbound MLK exit Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico City looking to clear homeless camp at Coronado Park Witness recounts Fourth of July party shooting in Albuquerque UNM student has sights set on pro boxing career Johnson resigns but remains UK prime minister for now Brittney […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers. It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices
KFDA

Eastern New Mexico provides $30 million for water supply system

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A coming water supply system for Eastern New Mexico got an inflow of $30 million from the state of New Mexico today. Governor Michelle Luhan Grisham announced the investment in the pipeline that will bring water from Ute Reservoir to numerous towns like Clovis and Cannon Airforce Base.
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture will linger around all weekend, continuing to create daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Above average temperatures will also persist through the weekend ahead, before cooling down to seasonable by mid next week. The best potential for showers and storms today will be along and east of the Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
point2homes.com

4138 ARBOLES BONITOS, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87507

Immaculate! Move-in Ready, Pulte Built Home with Lots of Upgrades. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital, and easy access to the Freeway. In the Estancias de Las Soleras subdivision. This single level home, on a premium lot and amazing mountain views, is designed with Pulte's Serenity Floor Plan. Beautifully landscaped front and back. This gorgeous home includes a Luxury Chefs Kitchen, Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Granite Countertops, Oversized laundry room, Bow Windows at Owners Suite and Cafe, Den with French Doors, Upgraded Entry door with Nest Door locks, Upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded Carpet and Tile floors, 2” Faux White Wood Blinds throughout. Garage features 4’ finished oversized extension with epoxy flooring and utility sink. Exterior Gas fireplace. Gas Stub for BBQ. Front courtyard with 6’ walls. Epoxy entry way with artificial turf and Hydrangea Tree filled with perennial bulbs. Comfort height toilets, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater with programable timer. Wrap-around concrete walkways/patio with Daich RollerRock Warm Gray/Satin Interior or Exterior Anti-skid Porch and Floor Paint. 120’ Planter Box with premium landscaping loaded with over 500 bulbs and perennial plants, trees, and shrubs. 120’ artificial turf. Schedule a private showing.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly fire investigation, Asking to be released, Hot and stormy, Problem property, Owl rescue

Friday’s Top Stories Old Town businesses say resident is breaking rules by selling out of home What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14 Biden to announce executive action to protect abortion access Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated in shock attack APS board members discuss possible changes to student dress code Check your […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Investigating Discolored Water, Says It’s Safe to Drink

The City of Santa Fe says it has received approximately five times as many reports as usual over the last few weeks about discolored water—around 200 customers out of its 36,000 accounts. In response, the city has “modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause” of the discolored water, which officials say can be caused by a variety of factors, including hydrant flushing, water line breaks, source water chemistry, oxidizing minerals etc. In the meantime, the city says, the water is safe, even if aesthetically unappealing, as its distribution system “is a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.” To flush your line, the city suggests: Turn on the cold water and let it run for five minutes; If it doesn’t clear, wait 20 minutes and try again (capture and use that flushed water for the plants and garden). If the cloudy water persists, call (505) 955-4333 so the city can send someone to check what’s happening. The city does not have a timeline for resolution of the issue, but will post updates here. “City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach says in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution.”
SANTA FE, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New Mexico cannabis sales near $38M in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest sales data show that New Mexico retailers sold another $21.2 million in recreational cannabis in June. That means cannabis sales have remained fairly constant over the last few months. Albuquerque’s retailers continued to earn the most, selling over $7 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, the latest report from the state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) shows.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy