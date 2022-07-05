Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

Immaculate! Move-in Ready, Pulte Built Home with Lots of Upgrades. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital, and easy access to the Freeway. In the Estancias de Las Soleras subdivision. This single level home, on a premium lot and amazing mountain views, is designed with Pulte's Serenity Floor Plan. Beautifully landscaped front and back. This gorgeous home includes a Luxury Chefs Kitchen, Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Granite Countertops, Oversized laundry room, Bow Windows at Owners Suite and Cafe, Den with French Doors, Upgraded Entry door with Nest Door locks, Upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded Carpet and Tile floors, 2” Faux White Wood Blinds throughout. Garage features 4’ finished oversized extension with epoxy flooring and utility sink. Exterior Gas fireplace. Gas Stub for BBQ. Front courtyard with 6’ walls. Epoxy entry way with artificial turf and Hydrangea Tree filled with perennial bulbs. Comfort height toilets, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater with programable timer. Wrap-around concrete walkways/patio with Daich RollerRock Warm Gray/Satin Interior or Exterior Anti-skid Porch and Floor Paint. 120’ Planter Box with premium landscaping loaded with over 500 bulbs and perennial plants, trees, and shrubs. 120’ artificial turf. Schedule a private showing.
