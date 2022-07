SURRY-It appears Surry will soon be getting a new grocery store. It will be one of the few food markets in the area, which is mostly rural. Surry County, which has been designated as a food desert, recently received a grant from Obici Healthcare Foundation under its Healthy Behaviors Funding Initiative. The $300,000 grant will help with the construction of a grocery store for county residents.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO