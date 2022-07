(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to address several mild but pesky issues within the county's emergency management agency through COVID-19 relief dollars. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the county's board of supervisors discussed three main areas of concern in the department with Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Eventually, it approved contracting with Montgomery County for a $5,000 annual fee to record the county's dispatch radio traffic. The hope is to cover the cost with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Palmer says the county currently shares with the Clarinda Police Department server -- which, among other issues, primarily is failing to record all radio traffic from county dispatch. Thus, he says former EMA Director Kris Grebert was already discussing contracting out the recording to Montgomery County.

