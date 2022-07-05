ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Tennessee farmer loses $15,000 in online cattle scam

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsXgk_0gVUlqlX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online.

State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’

The farmer saw photos/video of the cattle and settled on a price. The ‘seller’ requested a $15,000 deposit, which was sent via wire transfer, with the remaining fee to be paid upon delivery.

One death in Tennessee linked to backyard poultry contact

After sending the initial payment, the scammer requested the farmer sign a contract and pay the fee in full before delivery. The farmer then realized something was wrong and contacted law enforcement.

He called the police, but investigators weren’t able to contact the “seller” since the wire transfer went to a bank outside of the United States.

Maryville woman wanted her HVAC unit repaired, ended up signing a lease agreement

“Cattle Exchange is aware of this alleged scammer/seller and told investigators they removed several other posts from the same name,” according to TDA.

TDA also provided tips on what do when making negotiations online to protect people from scams.

When purchasing cattle online:

  • Do your homework. Ask all the questions regardless of registered or commercial livestock.
  • Get guarantees in writing. Females, Open/Bred. Bulls for breeding—Have they had a BSE done?
  • It is strongly suggested that buyers visualize animals in person or have a trusted agent go to inspect animals prior to purchase.
  • Make sure animals are accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection as is required by state and federal rules when moving animals interstate.
Former employee speaks out about animal abuse seen in TikTok video at Goldrush Stables

When selling cattle online:

  • Research the buyer online and/or reach out to the state livestock association or agriculture extension and see if they are familiar or know someone who might be.
  • While a cashier’s check is a standard method of payment and typically safe, contact the financial institution where the check is drawn to ensure its validity. There may be insufficient funds or the check itself may be counterfeit.
  • Be wary of offers to pay over the purchase price, even if there seems to be a valid reason.

For more information about the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, visit tn.gov/agriculture .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 5

Southernnblessed
3d ago

NO! NO! NO! Just assume they are all scammers! You wanna buy cows do it old fashioned way go buy them haul them home!

Reply
7
Related
WATE

Tyson Foods piloting 4-day workweek with focus on poultry facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, which has factories across the country including here in Tennessee, is piloting a four-day workweek for its workers after offering other programs to retain a thriving workforce. Tyson Foods Corporate Communications personnel confirmed the multinational food brand’s effort to retain talent and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Help the Hellbender – Tennessee’s Giant Salamander

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender. Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Counterfeit#Online Scams#Fraud#Hvac#Cattle Exchange#Tda
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

TWRA asks public to report turkey sightings

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Road to Ruin: The Fight Over a New Quarry in Grundy County

About a dozen planned or existing rock quarries in Tennessee have been recently opposed, and in some cases stopped, by coalitions of residents and local environmentalists. Residents don’t like the quarries’ explosions, noise, possible damage to wells and heavy truck traffic; environmentalists oppose the runoff of silts from crushed rock and sand that can clog local streams, harm sensitive wildlife and enter the water table to damage caves and groundwater.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WREG

201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Tennessee Department of Health prepares for Red Sand Project

Public Health Educators gathered at the West Tennessee Regional Health Office on June 24, 2022 to prepare hundreds of bags of Red Sand for distribution in nineteen rural counties across West Tennessee. The Red Sand Project originated as a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman using sidewalk art installations to reach thousands of individuals about the vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee just had its second-largest crude oil spill ever, with 200,000 gallons leaking into rural town

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

TDA: Two cases of possibly fatal horse illness found in Middle Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the state veterinarian's office confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. The cases were in Middle Tennessee. one was in Rutherford County, near Nashville, and the other was in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can be fatal, but several previous cases were also mild. It is usually caused by a bacteria.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

America’s oldest cave art discovered in Tennessee

When Native Americans inhabited the land, they too explored the deep , dark, rock caves and leaving meaningful messages uncovered thousands of years later. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia are the richest areas for caves anywhere in North America. A team recently uncovered hundreds of images of prehistoric cave art...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRN

VIDEO: Stolen truck slams into Tennessee gun shop

The ATF, FBI & Metro Nashville Police Department have joined Greenbrier police in their search for brazen gun shop bandits who drove a stolen truck through the front of the store early Thursday morning. https://bit.ly/3Inubft.
GREENBRIER, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy