ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Does Dobbs mark the beginning of the end of natural rights?

By Bruce Fein, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYMs7_0gVUlceb00
Tweet

The Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Woman’s Health Organization rests on premises that mark the beginning of the end of the Constitution and the rule of law.

The United States Constitution represented a break in history. It enshrined rights and principles of government that could not be altered by the legislative or executive branches except with supermajorities required for a constitutional amendment; i.e., two-thirds of the House and Senate and three-fourths of the states.

The Constitution’s architects distrusted the political branches based on experience with British monarchs, parliament, and colonial assemblies, such as oppressive writs of assistance. An independent, non-elected Supreme Court was established to arrest democratic passions or impulses that instinctively pursue power at any cost.

In defending the Bill of Rights, Madison elaborated: “If they are incorporated into the Constitution, independent tribunals of justice will consider themselves in a peculiar manner the guardians of those rights; they will be an impenetrable bulwark against every assumption of power in the legislative or executive; they will be naturally led to resist every encroachment upon rights expressly stipulated for in the Constitution by the declaration of rights.”

Former Chief Justice William Rehnquist saluted judicial independence as the Constitution’s “crown jewel” and Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed with that characterization. Contrary to Dobbs, Supreme Court decisions thwarting the characteristic zeal and dogmas of the majority are not suspicious. They reflect the separation of powers at work. As observed in Federalist 55:

“In all very numerous assemblies, of whatever characters composed, passion never fails to wrest the scepter from reason. Had every Athenian been a Socrates; every Athenian assembly would still have been a mob.”

The Constitution’s prohibition on bills of attainder, which would allow Congress to levy punishments upon individuals without a trial in the justice system, is further evidence of a refusal by its architects to entrust stewardship of our liberties to legislative bodies.

The Dobbsargument that historical legislative protection of a claimed liberty is the alpha and omega of its constitutional status turns the whole idea of the Constitution on its head — to check rather than to bow to the hormonal-fueled masses. The court also embraced Dobbs’ constitutional nonsense in Egbert v. Boule. The case held that Customs and Border Patrol agents cannot be sued for damages for violations of clear and undisputed First Amendment rights unless Congress authorizes that remedy be statute. But the Egbert principle of immunizing federal officers from damage suits for even the most flagrant and egregious violations of the Constitution absent congressional consent applies more broadly to every constitutional violation. What sense does it make to leave it to Congress to devise remedies for violating constitutional rights which were enshrined because Congress could not be trusted with adequately protecting them? Doesn’t that smack of letting the fox guard the hen house?

The Declaration of Independence is the Constitution’s preface. It postulates that natural rights cognizable in courts of law are beyond the reach of political majorities.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.”

In other words, natural rights trump whatever liberties popular majorities historically have deemed worthy of protection.

Like all enumerated or unenumerated rights, natural rights defy mathematical precision. Their essence is the right to march to your own drummer, to develop your faculties and pursue your dreams free from domestic predation or foreign aggression, and to self-preservation. But after Dobbs, ideas of natural rights that were so prominent in the assumptions of the nation’s founders have been expelled from constitutional law.

As Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion advertised, the next precedents on the Supreme Court’s chopping block include the right to contraceptives, (Griswold v. Connecticut) the right to same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges) and the right to consensual sexual relations (Lawrence v. Texas). Indeed, no precedent is safe from overruling.

Writing for the Dobbsmajority, Justice Samuel Alito amplified that stare decisis withholds protection of major judicial blunders as opposed to simple ones. How to discern the line between the two? Dobbsoverruled precedents that had commanded seven and six-member majorities, respectively whereas Dobbsitself commanded five votes plus a concurrence from Chief Justice Roberts.

The overruled cases continued to enjoy support from three of Alito’s colleagues. At what point in the overruled decisions did Alito decide to lower those cases’ grades from pass to fail? Is such a standard for overruling precedents distinguishable from Justice Potter Stewart’s definition of obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio: “I know it when I see it?” Is that the rule of law or the rule of men?

Expect Supreme Court precedents protecting liberty to fall like pins for the indefinite future with sui generis exceptions for guns and prayer.

Bruce Fein was associate deputy attorney general under President Reagan and is the author of,Constitutional Peril: The Life and Death Struggle for Our Constitution and Democracy.” @brucefeinesq.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

What is originalism? Did it underpin the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion and guns? Debunking the myths

Recent Supreme Court decisions overturning Roe v. Wade and expanding gun rights in the U.S. have led some legal experts to declare the “triumph of originalism.”. The court’s opinions do, in fact, reflect originalist methodology to an important extent. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, a Second Amendment case, the majority opinion sought “the public understanding of the right to keep and bear arms in both 1791 and 1868.” And in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the majority examined whether the right to abortion is “rooted in our Nation’s history and tradition.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Law & Crime

Supreme Court Should’ve Looked to Judicial Ethics Rules When Deciding High School Football Field Prayer Case

The recently completed U.S. Supreme Court term featured the sweeping handiwork of the new Republican supermajority, who upset long-standing precedents in pursuit of their conservative vision of American society. With the three liberal justices virtually always in dissent, the court eliminated women’s right to reproductive choice, restricted states’ abilities to enact gun control statutes, and crippled the federal government’s efforts to combat climate change. The majority justices were so keen to enhance the role of religion in public schools that they blew past an analogous principle of judicial ethics that every one of them had accepted in the past.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Fein
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
William Rehnquist
Person
Socrates
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Merrick Garland is failing in his duty to protect Supreme Court justices

By failing to arrest and prosecute people who harass Supreme Court justices, Attorney General Merrick Garland is dangerously, almost criminally guilty of supreme dereliction of duty. The issue arises yet again after Justice Brett Kavanaugh felt compelled to leave a Washington, D.C., steakhouse through a back door to avoid what...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Rights#Constitutional Amendment#Natural Rights#Constitutional Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Jackson Woman#Health Organization#House#Senate#British
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

There Was One Supreme Court Win for the Rule of Law Last Month Worth Celebrating

In the torrent of major cases that came down at the end of this historic Supreme Court term, you’d be forgiven if you missed the 5-4 decision in Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety. But the decision—in which Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s progressives to vindicate the right of a disabled war veteran to challenge his state employer’s refusal to grant him accommodations based on Texas’s claims of “state sovereign immunity”—offered a significant victory for millions of veterans and current members of the armed services. Particularly in the aftermath of this otherwise brutal term for progressives, the decision is worth celebrating.
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

The Supreme Court came together on religion this term. Then, it fell apart

Earlier this year, as Republicans and Democrats clashed over Christian nationalism, religious exemption requests and access to communion, the Supreme Court showed that it’s still possible to tame the partisan tensions suffusing religious freedom debates. Its rulings in the term’s first two religion cases were unanimous or nearly so, and featured a shared vision of what the country owes to people of faith, including those on death row.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

627K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy