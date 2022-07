Rock Springs- To begin the City Council Meeting, everyone took a moment of silence for the seven victims of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting that took place on 4 July. “Once again we see this same act across our nation and it’s very frustrating on the day that we get together to celebrate our nation, our veterans, and all that we have to be thankful for. These individuals give those of us who love firearms a bad name,” said Mayor Tim Kaumo.

