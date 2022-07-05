Danville man sentenced to prison in July 2021 shooting of store manager

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man will spend seven years in prison after being accused of shooting his manager in the head at a Danville store last summer.

The Danville Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 3316 Riverside Drive inside the American Freight, Furniture, Mattress, and Appliance at 2:25 p.m. on July 14, 2021.

Authorities say Jaivon Alonzo Scott, a Danville resident, was an American Freight employee and was at work at the time of the incident.

According to the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney, Scott shot his manager and continued shooting as he tried to run away. Three officers reportedly had to chase him down before they took him into custody nearby and recovered a small caliber handgun.

Meanwhile, the manager was brought to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the head and managed to survive.

Police announced at the time of the incident that Scott had been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, shooting a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Scott’s attorney argued that Scott was experiencing a difficult time in his life following the death of his father.

However, Danville’s Commonwealth’s Attorney countered by saying Scott was “not going through anything that most of us don’t go through.”

According to Danville Circuit Court records, Scott pleaded guilty to some of the charges in early May and sentenced on Friday, July 1 for the following:

Malicious wounding: Sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended, for a total of two years in prison

Possession of a firearm by a felon: Sentenced to five years with three years suspended, for a total of two years in prison

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony: Sentenced to three years

Following his seven-year sentence, Scott is set to spend 18 months under supervised probation.

