Vigil for Greg Grimes held at Inderkum High School

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night to honor the life of Greg Najee Grimes, an assistant football coach at Inderkum High School, who was killed in a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Grimes, 31, lost his life early Monday morning after being shot outside a nightclub near L and 15th streets. Sacramento Police said four other men were injured in the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect.

‘My heart is broken’: Mother, father remember Greg Najee Grimes

Before coaching at Inderkum, Grimes was a standout football player for the Tigers and continued to play in college for the Boise State Broncos.

Broncos head coach Andy Avalos, who was an assistant coach for the program during Grimes’ senior season, tweeted a statement Monday about the late former football star.

“I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes,” Avalos said. “I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone away too soon. He will be missed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

