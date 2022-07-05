ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Obituary: Karen Lynn Harriger

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Lynn Harriger, 70, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1952 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Merton Fred and Lucille Grace (Goll) Ash. Karen worked as a housekeeper for...

doorcountypulse.com

Door County Pulse

Obituary: Daniel Richard “Dick” Meyer, Jr.

Daniel Richard “Dick” Meyer, Jr., 77, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died in the comfort of his home on Saturday night, July 2, 2022 after a long battle with MS. He was born on February 26, 1945 to Daniel Richard Meyer, Sr. and Barbara Jane (Bert) Meyer. In 1964, Dick graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL and went on to attend Simpson College in Indianola, IA. He worked as a Purchasing Agent in the steel business in Franklin Park, IL for nearly ten years. On September 11, 1971, Dick married Susan Kaye Anderson at her home church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, IL. They became landlords after purchasing a 3-flat building “with potential” in Chicago’s near north side. It was quite the adventure complete with colorful chickens on the roof! After two years, Dick and Sue had an opportunity to purchase a motel in Harrison, MI. (Another adventure!) Fun times included snowmobiling, skiing, perch fishing, and hunting for morel mushrooms. Dick was known as the “mushroom man” and taught a Mycology class at the local community college.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Peninsula Pulse July 1-8, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL Highest Honor Roll Elijah Adler, Olivia Finck, Angel Jauregui, Zoe Armbruster, Kiki Kubala, Elizabeth Lecy, Elliot Eash, Helen McCormack, Rebekka Porter, Harrison Schwab, Isabella Sweeney, Lauren Bertges, Ombeline Finck, Krista Jacobson, Abigail Jarosh, Anna Jarosh, Aria Nordahl, Pamela Prescott High Honor Roll Emmaly Bertges, Sarah Daubner, Wesley Eash, Evan Farnham, Jose Fernandez, Chantel […]
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sister Bay Resident Asks to Move Nelson Garage

During a special meeting of the Baileys Harbor Town Board on July 27, Sister Bay resident Keith Clayton asked to move a stand-alone garage on the former Nelson Hardware property in Baileys Harbor to his own property. Clayton has moved other Door County buildings to his property in the past,...
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

St. Luke’s Donates $2,000 to Local Organizations

Six area human-services organizations were among the beneficiaries this month of support from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay. The Door of Life Food Pantry, which partners with St. Luke’s to provide food for local people who struggle to afford it, received $1,000 in Piggly Wiggly gift cards to support its work.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

SŌMI’S THIRD ROOM FEATURES WORK OF SHAN BRYAN-HANSON

July 8 is the opening day for Resplendent, an installation by SŌMI Gallery’s newest Third Room guest artist, Shan Bryan-Hanson. An opening reception is planned for July 15, 4-6 pm. Taking inspiration from dragonflies skimming across ponds, butterflies in flight and the honeycomb patterns created by bees, Bryan-Hanson...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

PODCAST: Designing a Streetscape in Egg Harbor

As Egg Harbor continues to refine its plans for redesigning Highway 42 next year, Myles Dannhausen Jr. and Andrew Kleidon discuss concerns raised by property owners on the north end of the village about the impact the project will have on the landscape there. They also discuss the Women’s Walks that took place in Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay earlier this week.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

August Writing Intensives Filling Fast

Write On, Door County will offer several writing intensives in August for beginning to experienced writers at its campus, 4210 Juddville Road in Juddville. For the annual Recharge Your Creative Battery retreat, led by writer James Mihaley, participants may choose the Aug. 1-2 or the Aug. 3-4 program option, both held 9 am – 4 pm. Mihaley has published a middle-grade novel and a poetry collection, and he’s completed a nonfiction book on Palmer Johnson. Most recently, he wrote and produced the documentary short film, Fog, about the homeless population in San Francisco. The film is receiving wide acclaim.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

More than $25,000 to be Awarded at 100+WWC Meeting

The next quarterly giving event of the 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) Door County giving circle will be held July 18, 6:30-7:30 pm, in person at the Peg Egan Performing Arts Center, 7840 Church St. in Egg Harbor, and via livestream. The registration and social time will begin at 5:30 pm.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Root Beer Fest Is Fun for the Whole Family

The Door County Historical Society will host its eighth annual Root Beer Festival – its largest fundraiser of the year – on July 9, 10 am – 3 pm, at Heritage Village at Big Creek, which is next to Crossroads at Big Creek, 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCCF GALLERY FEATURES WORKS BY TOM SEAGARD

The Door County Community Foundation (DCCF) will host a reception for its summer exhibit, featuring work by Tom Seagard, on July 15, 4:30-6 pm. Each season, different Door County artists are invited to exhibit their work in the Community Foundation’s Lobby Gallery. Seagard’s subjects include wildlife and American Indian...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Restaurant and Apartments Envisioned at Vacant Butch’s Lot

Though the new Butch’s Bar is moving into the former Nautical Inn – where Butch’s owner Clarence Cumber Jr. closed last month on purchasing the building at 234 Kentucky St. – plans are in the works to develop the vacant lot where fire destroyed the original establishment in February.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Salty Seagull Adds County’s Second Mini-Golf Tournament

You drive for show, but you putt for dough. Or for bragging rights. Or to win a friendly bet to force a fellow competitor to pay for the post-round refreshments. In an era of 300-yard driving averages among almost all PGA Tour pros, that short-game adage now holds true more in miniature golf than on 7,300-yard championship courses. And in Door County, golfers – and anyone else looking for a challenge – just gained one more place to test their luck during a round of mini-golf and one new tournament to test their skill.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

PRIZE FOR PORTRAITURE WINNERS SELECTED

Guest juror Erin LaBonte selected “Aunt Viola” by Rick Risch of Sturgeon Bay as Best in Show for the Door Prize for Portraiture, hosted by Chez Cheryl Artspace. Honorable mentions went to Lynn Gilchrist of Sturgeon Bay for her self-portrait titled “Worried” and to Mary Ulm Mayhew of Newburg, Wisconsin, for her painting “Ruth and Karen.”
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fire Board Chair Alleges Improper Closed-session Disclosure

A letter presented April 19 during Nasewaupee’s annual town meeting by one of the town’s representatives on the Southern Door Fire Board is resulting in accusations of improperly disclosing information that was discussed in closed session being raised by another board member from the Town of Forestville. When...
FORESTVILLE, WI
Door County Pulse

Hold Your Book-Club Meeting at TAP

During the run of its show The Book Club Play, Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP), 239 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, invites book clubs to hold their meetings in the theater prior to a show. TAP will provide the space and make the concessions available for purchase. Book clubs that sign up will receive discounts on tickets, and groups of 10 or more will receive 20% off.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Addition Approved for Midwest Wire

A 10,000-square-foot addition on the north side of Midwest Wire at 615 S. Lansing Ave. in Sturgeon Bay was approved June 27 by the city’s Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board. Dave Phillips of Bayland Buildings, who presented the project plans to the board on behalf of Midwest...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Lauter Talks Travel During Poetry Series

Estella Lauter will take the Dickinson Poetry Series stage July 13, 7 pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County, ​​10341 Water St. (Hwy 42) in Ephraim. She will read a selection of poems about her experiences of traveling both here and to five continents with Overseas Adventure Travel since she retired from the UW in 2004.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Selected for Disaster-Preparedness Project

Floods can be devastating for anyone who experiences one. Flooding impacts can be even more intense, however, for vulnerable populations. That includes people who live in poor housing conditions, lack transportation options or possess limited English skills that could hamper their understanding of emergency messages. Through funding announced last month...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Amy DeMain Joins Bank First as Retail Banker

Bank First has welcomed Amy DeMain as vice president of retail banking. She has more than 21 years of retail banking experience and most recently served as assistant vice president and senior mortgage loan officer for North Shore Bank. In her new role at Bank First (bankfirst.com), DeMain will be responsible for developing and growing the bank’s retail lending portfolio in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up

Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
GREEN BAY, WI

