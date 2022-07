The Dover Police Department arrested four people following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said officers responded to the area of White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive for a report of multiple shots fired at a vehicle that also resulted in two homes being struck. Upon arrival, officers located residences on Starboard Court and Fairwind Place that were struck by gunfire and checked to ensure that no occupants were injured. An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire and was located on East Wind Drive after fleeing the area said Hoffman.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO