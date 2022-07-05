Michael Robertson

William Fred “Bud” McInnis, 83, a life-long resident of Hattiesburg, died July 4, 2022, at his home on 315 Monroe Road surrounded by his children and loved ones. Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home located at 805 Hardy Street from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1618 Broadway Drive. Bishop S. Scott Fitzgerald of the Hattiesburg Ward will officiate. The service will be available for viewing via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98135721145.

