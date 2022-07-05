ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Nationwide Search to be Held to Replace Green Bay Fire Chief

By Rob Sussman
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton is calling it a career, and the decision makers are already working to decide who will replace him. Police and Fire Commission Chair Rod Goldhahn...

wncy.com

