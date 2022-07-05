ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Republican publishes compilation of violent and threatening phone calls from Trump supporters

By Abigail Goldberg-Zelizer
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtAIk_0gVUiR0700

On Tuesday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Il, posted a video on Twitter compiling some of the threatening phone calls that his office has been receiving from angry constituents. The calls reflect the frustration that Trump supporters feel towards Kinzinger, one of just two Republican congressmen serving on the Jan. 6 committee.

"Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they've received while serving in my DC office," Kinzinger wrote.

The calls feature incredibly graphic language and threats of violence against Kinzinger, his mother, and his wife.

"I hope you naturally die as quickly as f****** possible," one caller yells.

Kinzinger notes that the video was put together by his school-age interns, who are the ones responsible for receiving such violent calls.

Most callers attack Kinzinger for his participation in the Jan 6. committee to investigate the role that former President Donald Trump played in the attack on the Capitol.

"You go against Trump y'all know y'all m************ are sitting up there lying. Like a damn dog," a caller said.

Along with Kinzinger, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, the other Republican on the Jan. 6 committee, has faced outrage from the pro-Trump mob.

"We're going to get you and Liz Cheney," another caller warned.

Kinzinger, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, has been an opponent of Trump since the 2016 Republican National Convention. Last year, Kinzinger was among one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection." In the months after, Kinzinger announced that he would not be seeking re-election.

Kinzinger's active role in the Jan. 6 hearings has made him a target of the far-right. Last month, he shared that amid constant threats of violence, he has been forced to increase his own security.

But Kinzinger sees these increased threats of violence as a sign that Republicans are scared.

After last week's testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, Kinzinger believes that Trump and his allies are starting to panic. "They're all scared," Kinzinger tweeted, "They should be."

Comments / 24

Watchful 1
3d ago

No surprises here.. BUT CAN I HAVE EVERYONES ATTENTION. FOR DAYS IVE BEEN ASKING A REPUBLICAN IF I CAN ASK THEM A FEE QUESTIONS AND THEY ALL RUN.. WOULD SOMEONE LIKE TO ANSWER SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR PARTY???

Reply(3)
8
Annoyed
2d ago

that's all trump supporters do is make threats they are the bottom of the barrel types

Reply
9
Ehahadd
3d ago

I simply say, this human refuse to even listen to his voters..so if they tell you we don't like what you doing he should set and rethink..because its very obvious this human doesn't use his brain..je use his hate to trump with power and complain about the people use their hate against him.just because he think he have the power..

Reply(2)
5
Related
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Cindy McCain says late husband John 'wouldn't recognize' today's Republican Party, says 'we've lost our way' and praises Liz Cheney for doing 'what's good for the country' even though it will 'harm her in the end'

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party. She spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell ahead of Thursday's ceremony at the White House, where Senator McCain will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil honor. Cindy McCain...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

Herschel Walker's staff reportedly doesn't trust him after he repeatedly lied to them about how many children he has

Republican Herschel Walker reportedly lied to his own campaign staff about his undisclosed children. Walker's staff has grown frustrated with their boss, The Daily Beast reported. The former football star is locked in one of the most closely watched Senate races this year. Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy