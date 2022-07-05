Aircraft crashes in Isle of Wight, 78-year-old pilot uninjured

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A glider crashed into a pine tree thicket in Isle of Wight County but the pilot was uninjured, according to Virginia State Police.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, state troopers were called to investigate a plane crash on Iron Mine Springs Road near the Tidewater Soaring Society.

According to police, a glider — an aircraft pulled behind another aircraft until released to glide on air currents — was attempting to land in a grassy field when it lost altitude and crashed ina pine tree thicket.

The pilot — 78-year-old Raymond Douglas Blake Jr. of Chesapeake — was reportedly not injured.

The sudden loss of altitude is believed to have been due to displacement of air currents, according to police.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.