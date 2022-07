NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lori Tobiasson, a Relay For Life organizer here in North Platte is bringing cancer awareness to town here in a fun way. Ever since Tobiasson beat cancer she has been dedicated in not only bringing awareness to the disease, but also making sure she honors all those that fought as well. This hits home for her not only having to deal with cancer first hand but also losing her sister and law to cancer as well. Last year, she started Wheels and Reels, where folks from around the community can come out to enjoy a drive in movie, enjoy all the activities and get to bring awareness to cancer.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO