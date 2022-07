After an instant classic of a Test a week ago, South Africa and Wales go head to head once more in the second game of a three-match series - this time at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.Entering the game as huge underdogs, Wales looked on for an historic first-ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa as they led for much of the game thanks to a pair of Louis Rees-Zammit tries and even drew level at 29-29 late on following a Dewi Lake try despite being down to 13 men but Damian Willemse broke Welsh hearts with a last-gasp penalty...

