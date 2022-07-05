Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are possible, with most of that rain falling in a one to three hour period. Excess runoff due to already saturated conditions will continue to pose a threat for flash flooding into this afternoon. - Visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Comments / 0