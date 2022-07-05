Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in Maryland, Charles and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, City of Alexandria and Fairfax. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alexandria... Waldorf Annandale... Clinton Springfield... Fort Washington Fort Hunt... Groveton Huntington... Fort Belvoir Woodbridge... National Harbor Burke... Lincolnia Lorton... Franconia Oxon Hill... Hybla Valley Newington... Friendly - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO