Richmond County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Westmoreland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Virginia, including the following county, Westmoreland. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hague, Coles Point, Erica, Mount Holly, Kremlin, Templeman and Currioman Landing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in Maryland, Charles and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, City of Alexandria and Fairfax. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alexandria... Waldorf Annandale... Clinton Springfield... Fort Washington Fort Hunt... Groveton Huntington... Fort Belvoir Woodbridge... National Harbor Burke... Lincolnia Lorton... Franconia Oxon Hill... Hybla Valley Newington... Friendly - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Prince Georges FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are possible, with most of that rain falling in a one to three hour period. Excess runoff due to already saturated conditions will continue to pose a threat for flash flooding into this afternoon. - Visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are possible, with most of that rain falling in a one to three hour period. Excess runoff due to already saturated conditions will continue to pose a threat for flash flooding into this afternoon. - Visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

