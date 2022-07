WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Woodbridge man is in custody after he charged and bit a police officer and tried to take the officer's gun, Prince William County police said. The alleged incident took place when officers responded to a residence in the 15100 block of Alaska Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary just before 10 p.m. on July 5. When officers arrived in the area, they say they were approached by three men who were standing outside of the residence.

