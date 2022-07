WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say broke into a laundromat in Woodbridge. According to police, officers responded to the M&C Laundromat at 4806 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge for a report of an alarm activation. When they got there, the officers found damage to the glass door at the front of the business.

