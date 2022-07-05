ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

N.C. Forest Service offering tree seedlings for sale

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjWxf_0gVUfV4I00
Tree seedlings for sale. Photo by N.C. Forest Service

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Forest Service is now accepting orders in its annual tree seedling sale. With an average annual production of 15 million seedlings, the Nursery and Tree Improvement Program produces enough native and genetically improved tree seedlings to plant around 30,000 acres of land each year.

“Healthy trees and forests are as important as ever for North Carolina and a benefit to our environment,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “To have a Nursery and Tree Improvement Program producing quality understory plants and nearly 50 native tree species available to landowners across the state is North Carolina’s good fortune, and I encourage landowners to take advantage of it.”

Conifers and hardwoods are sold in units as low as 10 and as high as 100. For those wishing to submit larger orders, the nursery sells tree seedlings by the hundreds and thousands. Momi fir, Eastern red cedar and Virginia pine are available this year. Genetically improved stock is available in loblolly, longleaf, shortleaf and white pines as well as other species. These seedlings offer better volume growth, form, disease resistance, straightness, and other characteristics needed to produce quality forest products. See the N.C. Forest Service catalog for a complete species listing.

How can you order tree seedlings from the NCFS Nursery and Tree Improvement Program?

  • Tree seedlings can be ordered from the online seedling store at www.buynctrees.com.
  • Tree seedlings can also be ordered by phone at 1-888-NCTREES (1-888-628-7337).
  • Tree seedlings can be ordered using the order form found in our current catalog. Complete the form and mail to Seedling Coordinator, 762 Claridge Nursery Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
  • A user-friendly catalog is available at the “Tree Seedlings & Nursery Program” link located at www.ncforestservice.gov. Catalogs will also be available at local NCFS offices beginning in July. Inside the catalog, landowners can find information about the types of tree species, quantities and cost to order. Each description includes information about ideal planting locations and whether a species is typically used to benefit wildlife, restore habitats or as marketable timber.
  • Accepted methods of payment are check, money order, Mastercard and Visa.

Distribution of tree seedlings will occur December through mid-April, depending on weather conditions. Seedling orders can be shipped to one of 13 distribution centers statewide for a small fee or via UPS for a charge. Seedling orders are also available for pickup from the NCFS Claridge Nursery in Goldsboro or the Linville River Nursery near Crossnore.

For information on planting trees, people are encouraged to contact an NCFS county ranger. Contact information for your local NCFS county office and nursery locations is available at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

Comments / 8

charlotte witosky
3d ago

I need some trees to enhance the naturalizing area behind our house, preferably conifers to bring back all the songbirds whose habitats have been removed by home builders.

Reply(1)
4
Related
richmondobserver

Hooded merganser photograph wins Wildlife in North Carolina Photo competition

RALEIGH — The magazine editorial staff at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission revealed the grand prize winner of the 2021-22 Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition last week. The winning image is of two male hooded mergansers vying for the attention of a nearby female. The photograph was taken at Lake Betz in Morrisville by Jian Zheng of Cary.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
WNCT

Drought affects eastern North Carolina farms, corn crops at most risk

The combination of high temperatures and minimal rainfall is concerning eastern North Carolina farmers. Drought affects eastern North Carolina farms, corn …. Plymouth has unique Civil War history with lighthouse, …. Civil War history big part of Plymouth culture. Organization recognizes National Park and Recreation …. Law enforcement warns residents...
GREENVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Here are the fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4% — the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seedling#Native Species#Tree#Raleigh#Eastern#The N C Forest Service
WFMY NEWS2

Fake tax notices are being sent out

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don’t be fooled. There are notices being mailed out that look like your typical tax-issue letter. They include a seal of some sort here, a headline warning you of the tax issue, and the amount due in bold. The notice talks about how the state of North Carolina can now take action against you. It certainly gets your attention.
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
carolinajournal.com

The Farm Act among 19 bills signed by N.C. Gov. Cooper

S.B. 671 was also signed, dealing with regulations of virtual and charter schools. The state budget continues to miss the cut of bills signed by Cooper. S.B. 762, also known as the N.C. Farm Act of 2022 was signed into law Friday by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, along with 18 other bills, the newly proposed state budget still not one of them.
POLITICS
WILX-TV

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week. According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74. No one was hurt in the...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Wins Platinum Shovel Award For Having The Most Development in America

The State of North Carolina has just been awarded the coveted 2022 Platinum Shovel award by Area Development magazine for having the most significant investment and job creation projects in America. The annual award is part of Area Development’s analysis report of economic development projects and trends around the country....
POLITICS
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices expected to dip below $4 within days

(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely […]
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

5 new movie/TV projects that will be filmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you think that recent announcement that Hallmark was filming one of its movies in Salisbury was big news, check out these new TV and film projects that are coming to North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday five new projects that would receive money from the North Carolina Film and […]
MOVIES
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy