“It's so fun to meet up with the team again," Stina Blackstenius told 90min ahead of Euro 2022. “We are all excited for what's coming up.”. After a week of camp on home soil, Sweden faced Brazil in one last test before their Euro 2022 campaign begins. The game saw the Scandinavian side win 3-1, with Blackstenius scoring the third with a chipped finish over Lorena in the Brazil goal, taking her goal tally to 26 in 77 appearances for her country.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO