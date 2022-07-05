ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Javid: Health Secretary who resigned on the NHS’ birthday

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kR6gL_0gVUf9yn00

Sajid Javid quit as Health Secretary as the NHS marked its 74th birthday.

Just five hours before resigning from the top health job in the country, Mr Javid praised the NHS as the “greatest national institution”.

“We all have a reason to be grateful to the health service so, from everyone across the country, happy 74th birthday to the NHS,” he said.

Hours later he published his explosive resignation letter, declaring that he had lost confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Bromsgrove MP joined the Department of Health and Social Care in June 2021, after his predecessor Matt Hancock resigned from his Cabinet role for breaking social distancing rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.

Mr Javid faced a baptism of fire, taking the job in the middle of a pandemic.

He was appointed on June 26, just days before the UK’s so-called “freedom day”, when remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Mr Javid stressed that he was keen to help the NHS resume usual activity and tackle the backlog of care while setting out ambitions to modernise the service.

But his plans were waylaid in the autumn as the Omicron wave came to the UK and the national focus returned once more to Covid-19.

The national booster programme was extended to all adults and the NHS braced for another challenging winter grappling with coronavirus.

It was not until March 2022 that Mr Javid finally gave his first major speech as health secretary, when he set out his priorities for the service – “the four Ps”: prevention, personalisation, performance and people.

Commenting on Mr Javid’s resignation, Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Trust leaders thank Sajid Javid for his service, particularly in seeing through the biggest health reforms in a decade in the shape of the new Health and Social Care Act and his initiation of the Messenger review of leadership in the NHS.

“All eyes will be on how the new health and social care secretary addresses major challenges, including serious workforce shortages right across the NHS, the forthcoming NHS pay award amid the cost of living crisis, and the government’s New Hospitals Programme, which promises to give the NHS much-needed capital investment to benefit patients and the quality of care.

“More support for an underfunded and overstretched social care system is also desperately overdue to help to ease mounting pressure in the whole health and care system.”

Mr Javid often said that he held a unique perspective on government business, having served in a number of ministerial roles.

He left behind a career in finance and became MP for Bromsgrove in 2010.

He held roles in the Treasury from 2012 until he was made culture secretary in April 2014, becoming business secretary in May 2015 and housing secretary in July 2016.

After being made home secretary in April 2018, Mr Javid talked openly about how he experienced racism at an early age and “could have had a life of crime” after growing up on “Britain’s most dangerous street”.

His appointment to the role made him the first British Asian to hold one of the great offices of state.

In July 2019 he was appointed to Mr Johnson’s first cabinet as chancellor.

But he was just six months into his role, and less than a month away from delivering his first Budget, when he quit, after being told he must sack all his advisers if he wanted to keep his job.

Some 16 months later Mr Javid returned to Cabinet as health secretary, making him the 31st person to hold the post since the inception of the NHS on July 5, 1948.

He is the son of a bus driver who arrived in England from Pakistan in the 1960s with just a pound in his pocket.

To colleagues, he is The Saj.

Born in Rochdale and raised in Bristol, he went to a state school and studied economics and politics at Exeter University.

Mr Javid made it to the final four in the contest to replace Theresa May as Tory leader in 2019, but dropped out and subsequently endorsed Mr Johnson.

Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s wife, was once a special adviser to Mr Javid during his tenure as communities secretary.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Potential candidates for new prime minister as Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson’s resignation after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs will fire the starting gun for a contest to replace him. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October. Here are...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Uk#Nhs#Bromsgrove#Cabinet#Pri
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

What the papers say – July 9

Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins. Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent. The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that...
BORIS JOHNSON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Department of Health
newschain

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader. With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.
U.K.
newschain

Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK to be trained up by British forces

Ukrainian soldiers being trained by British forces to help them in their fight against Russia have arrived in the UK. The first cohort in the UK-led military programme met with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday as they started their several weeks-long training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The...
MILITARY
newschain

We have a bit of a bromance now – Kyrgios on Wimbledon final opponent Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic may have had a frosty relationship over the years, but the Australian now says it is more of a “bromance”. Kyrgios, who will face the Serbian six-time champion in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked.
TENNIS
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy