Why Mike Evans didn’t believeTom Brady’s un-retirement text

Mike Evans was left dumbfounded after Tom Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year, but the quarterback’s bombshell decision was right under his nose.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver recently shared the hilarious way Brady broke the news – unbeknownst to Evans – hours before the signal-caller’s official Twitter statement on March 13.

“He texted me and he sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand, the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams,” Evans told Houston KPRC’s Ari Alexander . “He’s like, ‘That’s a lot of tuition money.’

“I just laughed, and then I said, ‘To my defense I didn’t know that you were going to retire. He sent back a laughing emoji, saying, ‘There’s more touchdowns in our future.’”

Evans recently shared the hilarious way Brady broke the un-retirement news hours before his official Twitter statement. Getty

At first, Evans said he believed that Brady was simply pulling his leg.

“So I’m just thinking he’s trolling me,” Evans said. “I didn’t think he was really coming back. I thought he was just playing around.”

When Brady’s return was officially announced several hours later, Evans was overjoyed. The 28-year-old has 144 receptions, 2,041 yards and 27 touchdowns in his two seasons with Brady as his pass-slinger, and the pair won a Super Bowl together in 2021.

With Brady showing no signs of slowing down and Evans entering his ninth NFL season after recording at least 1,000 receiving yards in his previous eight, expect the tandem to connect on several more touchdown passes this upcoming season.

Evans has had good chemistry with Brady. Getty

There will be additional pressure on Evans at least at the start of the season. Chris Godwin remains without a timetable for his return from ACL surgery and Rob Gronkowski retired again. Tampa Bay did sign receiver Russell Gage to help fill the void of targets .