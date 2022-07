CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The crew and cast of Netflix's "Outer Banks" are mourning the loss of one of their own. Late Tuesday night, Kimmie Stewart Casting, which is currently working on the show, took to social media to announce the death of Alexander "AJ" Jennings after a hit-and-run incident early that morning.

