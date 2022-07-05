$5,000 reward offered for arrest in shooting with 2 children hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — Business owners in the area where two children and an adult were shot at a July Fourth cookout are offering a $5,000 reward for information.

The reward is up for grabs to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

It's being offered by businesses including Jamaican Jerkville, which sits at the corner of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue, where the shooting happened Monday. That location is on Indianapolis' east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. for a report of people shot at a cookout.

Arriving officers located an adult and two children, ages 8 and 10, suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I saw police officers flying in paramedics flying in, more family to be pulling up and trying to make sure that it wasn’t one of their family members,” Reverend Deonte Edmonds of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church said.

All three were taken to the hospital. The children were listed in critical but stable condition at last check. The adult's condition is not known at this time.

Police say the children were playing inside of an inflatable bounce house when they were shot.

"It's heartbreaking these were kids trying to enjoy their Fourth of July activities and they were essentially caught in the crossfire of who was being completely irresponsible and had no regard for life," Indianapolis police Lt. Shane Foley said.

Police are still searching for a suspect and have no additional information to release at this time. On Tuesday, department officials said no arrests had been made and no description of a suspect was available.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV Digital Content Producer Katie Cox contributed to this report.