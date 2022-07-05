ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

FLH Offering Walk-In Mammograms in July

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan. In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, July 11 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Messenger

New Canandaigua YMCA: 'Not just a gym and a pool'

CANANDAIGUA — Richard Sands grew up with the YMCA, having learned early on from his parents Marvin and Mickey Sands the importance of the “Y” in the community. During a ground-breaking ceremony Friday for the new Sands Family YMCA, he shared how his parents instilled in the Sands family members the importance of doing everything they can do to support the community that helped them.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Health Dept Offering Lead Paint Assessments

Do you live in an older house or apartment in Cayuga County with a child under seven? If so you’re eligible for a free home lead risk assessment. The Cayuga County Health Department wants you to know that household paints made prior to 1978 contained the toxic metal which children can be exposed to by paint chips, cracked paint, or dust.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Geneva, NY
Health
Penn Yan, NY
Health
Geneva, NY
Government
Penn Yan, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyme disease on the rise in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Cases of Lyme disease are on the rise in Ontario County. The public health department says released a map showing the prevalence based on zip codes. 14471 and two others have had the most cases in recent years. You can learn more here. Lyme...
FL Radio Group

CCE Steuben Offering Free Container Garden Kits

For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Corning Inc. Announces $139 Million Investment in Monroe County

Corning Incorporated announced Friday it will expand operations at two Monroe County locations, aimed at meeting demand in the rapidly growing semiconductor market and supporting increasing stability in this vital supply chain. Corning’s expansion efforts will create over 270 new jobs at its Fairport location, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Additionally, the company will equip a new Laser Optics production facility at Jetview Drive in the Town of Gates, which is targeted for completion in 2023.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screening Mammograms#Flh#Finger Lakes Health#Women S Health Services#Geneva General Hospital#Mammography#Digital#Csp
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lynx kitten dies at Seneca Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We have some heartbreaking news from the Seneca Park Zoo. One of the two Canada Lynx kittens has died. Friday, zoo officials announced the death of a female kitten. She and her brother were born in early June. Zoo officials say the kitten was showing signs...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WHEC TV-10

Construction will start on roundabout at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Construction starts on Friday on the roundabout at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. Expect lane reductions and you'll have to use a temporary road. Detour signs will be posted. You are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before your departure time.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Cannabis Stores Hit With Cease and Desist Letters

52 illicit cannabis stores identified by the state have been sent cease and desist letters directing them to stop all cannabis sales. According to the Office of Cannabis Management, these stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State and are selling untested products that put public health at risk. Included on the list were Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. The two locations were subject to a raid by authorities back in March.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival just weeks away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Motorists Urged to Use Caution During Busy Weekend in Geneva

The Geneva Fire Department is urging drivers to use extra caution and patience this weekend. With the Ironman race and the Geneva Firefighters Parade, this weekend could bring an extraordinary number of visitors and traffic in and through the city. The parade will be starting at 7 on Saturday and is expected to have between 50- 60 different marching units, emergency apparatus, and bands. There will be no thru traffic downtown during the parade and parking will be limited.
GENEVA, NY
localsyr.com

Wellness Wednesday: The unintended side effect of biotin

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Biotin is red hot in the beauty business and women have been buying bottles of it for years. However, taking the vitamin meant to help with one thing may be hurting another. “This can actually have an impact on lab testing,” said Dr. Kaushal Nanavati,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on the permits call for a new […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy