ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I’m a Hermione doppelgänger and always mistaken as Harry Potter look-a-like

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EK60J_0gVUeDSf00

A lifelong Harry Potter fan has been seen as Hermione Granger’s doppelgänger since she was a toddler.

Ellie Rowe, 10, has been compared to the fictional character played by Emma Watson for as long as she can remember.

Her mother Rochelle Rowe, 28, was told her daughter looked like Granger at her wedding, back when Ellie was 3.

“At our wedding, my mother-in-law came up to me and said Ellie looked like Hermione,” Rochelle, a trainee nurse from Cornwall in the UK, told SWNS. “I hadn’t noticed until that moment, but then I thought ‘actually she does quite!’ ”

Rochelle said as Ellie started to grow up, she started to look “more and more like her every day.”

Ellie began to embrace her likeness to the character and would dress up as Hermione regularly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMZEV_0gVUeDSf00
Ellie Rowe would dress up as Hermione Granger.
Rochelle Rowe / SWNS

“When Ellie dressed up in the outfit at around 6 or 7 years old it was quite bizarre as really she looked like Hermione’s double,” her mom said.

As Ellie has gotten older, her features have slightly outgrown those parallel to Granger’s, but there’s definitely still a strong resemblance.

“I have loved Harry Potter since I can remember and when people started to tell me that I looked like Hermione Granger it was so exciting,” Ellie shared.

“I even started to feel like I had magical powers and wanted to go to Hogwarts. I read the books with my mum first and then we watched the films,” she added. “I absolutely loved them at the time and I still do today!”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Watson
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
Glamour

David and Victoria Beckham Twinned During Their Italian Vacation

The Beckhams are up to their old tricks again. In celebration of their 23rd wedding anniversary, David and Victoria Beckham are currently on a Venice getaway. Photographed on a gondola trip down one of the city's windy canals, Becks and his better half sported matching yellow outfits: he in a yellow T-shirt and white trousers, she in a lemon-hued dress and white strappy sandals. Victoria even took to Instagram to note the consciously matched-up outfits, sharing a photo of the two with a caption that reads, “Still matching 23 years later.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Doppelg Nger#Swns
TIME

Nicole Kidman Gives the People What We Want

When it comes to viral moments, Nicole Kidman does not disappoint. On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor walked in Balenciaga‘s haute couture show in Paris, donning a one-shoulder silver gown with a dramatic train and black opera gloves. Movie stars have long been a standard feature at the top fashion shows, whether on the runway or in front-row seats. But Kidman, who walked alongside other famous faces like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Selling Sunset personality Christine Quinn, became an instant standout out for one reason in particular: her distinctive gait.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
TENNIS
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Reinvents Wedding Guest Attire in a Sheer Slip and Thigh-High Metallic Boots

Wedding season uniforms tend to be more pretty and frilly than they are inventive—but Dua Lipa is the last person to let convention stop her from playing with clothes. On Instagram today, the "Sweetest Pie" singer posted photos of an enviable wedding guest outfit that's equal parts romantic and sultry. Putting her own twist on the universally beloved slipdress, she opted for a sheer lacy iteration in lavender and matching opera gloves. She added some edge to the feminine look with a pair of silver thigh-high boots. The subversive pieces hail straight from Bottega Veneta's fall 2022 runway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party

Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy