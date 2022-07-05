ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Lancaster Named AD at Lincoln

waovam.com
 3 days ago

Vincennes Lincoln High School has named Chris Lancaster as their new athletic director. Lancaster has...

www.waovam.com

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
hot96.com

Final week of Hadi Half-Pot

This week is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot is climbing and now is the time to buy in and win big. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT. The winner will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, July 11. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Merchants Association Half Pot

Huntingburg- A chance to win some cash for Christmas. The Huntingburg Merchants Association is hosting their first ever half pot. The drawing will take place the weekend before Christmas. Merchant members Andrea Tooley and Linda Gelhausen shared with WITZ’s Charlie Wayne Live at 7:05 on Friday morning some more details....
WTHI

Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Mt. Vernon Sixth Grader Killed From Firework Accident

Mt. Vernon is mourning the death of 11 year old Camrynn McMichael killed by a fireworks incident. Sunday night around 9:45 Posey County dispatch received a call regarding a child being seriously injured in the 900 block of North Canal street. He died on the way to the hospital. An...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Several Housing Projects in the Works for Daviess Co.

City and county officials are hard at work with developers to get more housing into the community. The Cypress Point development recently broke ground, which will bring 143 new market-rate apartments to Washington. Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads says there are several other projects also in the works…. The community has...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure East of Vincennes Begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 50 in Knox County. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 12th, crews will begin work to replace two culverts along US 50 just east of Vincennes. Westbound traffic on US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Eastbound...
VINCENNES, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Riding the Lightning in Spencer County

Story and photos by Don Steen. Electric vehicles, apart from golf carts perhaps, are still a relatively rare sight outside the metro areas of southern Indiana. A fair amount of commuters along U.S. 231 or Rockport’s city streets might have caught a glimpse of at least one all-electric passenger van, however, wearing its make and power source on its face. Lightning eMotors, an electric-vehicle manufacturer based in Colorado, rolled out two of its products for a demonstration at the Lincoln Commerce Center last Tuesday. Several representatives from local businesses and organizations, and a few mechanical enthusiasts, took the opportunity to get a look under the hood and behind the wheel of these vehicles.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Daviess Co. Back-to-School Immunizations

The Daviess County Health Department will host a Back-to-School Immunization Event for incoming Kindergarten students through grade 12 on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Additional immunization clinics with extended hours for back-to-school immunizations will be available on August 1st, 2nd, & 3rd from 8:00 A.M. –...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Greene Co. Fair Underway

Things are underway at the Greene County Fair. The fair is held at the fairgrounds between Switz City and Bloomfield on State Road 54. At 5:30 this evening, the Llama and Alpaca show will take place. The fair runs through next week.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Historic WWII aircraft are landing in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Historic World War II aircrafts are touching down in Terre Haute for the weekend. The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Air Power History Tour are putting the aircraft on display. The collection includes two of the rarest World War II bombers. The CAF, formerly known as...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
WLFI.com

"It will be the largest of its kind in the world" - Several big investments are coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several multi-million dollar projects will be underway in Terre Haute soon. This includes the much anticipated arrival of Boulder Industries. This comes after months of discussion and debate from city leaders. But after a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, Boulder industries will officially make its presence known here in the Wabash Valley.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

