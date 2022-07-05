How the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling could impact LGBTQ rights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards looks at how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact the LGBTQ community, with growing concerns that same-sex marriage could be in jeopardy.

Edwards is joined by Mark Segal, publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, Ashley Coleman, executive director of Galaei -- a social justice organization focusing on queer, trans, black, indigenous, and POC, to get their take on the ruling and the events occurring nationwide during Pride.

And later, Actress Sherly Lee Ralph, recipient of the Pioneering Ally award at the 2022 Stonewall Awards, speaks about her decades-long mission to stand with the LGBTQ community and why the fight continues for many hoping to obtain basic civil rights.

Also, the panel discusses racial tension in Philadelphia's Gay community and look back at the 2022 Stonewall Awards.