ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling could impact LGBTQ rights

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards looks at how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact the LGBTQ community, with growing concerns that same-sex marriage could be in jeopardy.

Edwards is joined by Mark Segal, publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, Ashley Coleman, executive director of Galaei -- a social justice organization focusing on queer, trans, black, indigenous, and POC, to get their take on the ruling and the events occurring nationwide during Pride.

And later, Actress Sherly Lee Ralph, recipient of the Pioneering Ally award at the 2022 Stonewall Awards, speaks about her decades-long mission to stand with the LGBTQ community and why the fight continues for many hoping to obtain basic civil rights.

Also, the panel discusses racial tension in Philadelphia's Gay community and look back at the 2022 Stonewall Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDGnT_0gVUdOCr00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana Supreme Court rejects request to enforce state's abortion ban

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected a request from Attorney General Jeff Landry to enforce the state's abortion ban as a legal challenge moves forward in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Justices voted 4-2 to deny a request from Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Newsweek

Finnish Parliament Sends Powerful Roe v. Wade Message to 'American Sisters'

Women serving in Finland's parliament recently showed their support for American women affected by the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding decision that made abortion a constitutionally-protected right and left abortion laws up to the individual states. After the decision, trigger laws already in place in some states banned abortion outright, while others restricted access to the procedure. Some states however, like Kentucky and Louisiana, have blocked trigger laws that would have banned abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Coleman
Person
Tamala Edwards
MarketRealist

Joe Rogan Defended the Right to Choose, Mocked Those Upset About Roe v. Wade

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan’s views on abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade have drawn both commendations and condemnations on social media. In a May episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the former Fear Factor host told listeners he’s “100 percent for a woman’s right to choose.” A week later on the same podcast, however, he told those upset over the Supreme Court’s takedown of Roe v. Wade to “get the f--k out of here.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Gay Rights#Lgbtq Rights#Racism#The Supreme Court#Philadelphia Gay News#The Pioneering Ally
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HuffPost

Washington Post Editorial Board Offers Grim Warning About Supreme Court's 'Next Move'

The Washington Post editorial board warned readers on Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s next move “might cripple our democracy.”. In an opinion piece, the newspaper editorial board criticized the court’s recent decision to hear Moore v. Harper, a case in North Carolina that could imperil voting rights and decimate protections against extreme partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy