ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mayor wants to explore Fremont Street curfew for those under 21

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsfTi_0gVUbIyv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After two recent shootings near the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants to increase safety in that part of downtown and said there is no “tolerance for violence or crime.”

Goodman tweeted that she had a productive meeting Tuesday with downtown property owners and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to talk about safety.

“Our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence. Our city attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21.”

Currently, there is a curfew for the city for those 18 and under.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a July 19 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and a bystander injured at the Fremont Street Experience and on July 4 a man was shot and injured following an argument with another man.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

Kathleen Cernetich
3d ago

a curfew would be a great idea with all the shootings going on anyone under 16 doesn't need to be down at Fremont at night this city is turning into a Disneyland it's no longer a place as it was for adults leave your kids at home

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fremont Street#Mayor#Curfew#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

754 Shadwell Street, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89178

This prime [email protected]@RhoadesRanch has returned to the market! BUYERS: SELLER WILL HELP YOU WITH CLOSING COSTS. SELLER is offering $5000 towards your closing costs and $2300 towards carpet allowance upstairs, 1yr home warranty. KB 3bed 2bath up 1/2 bath down, one car garage wired 4 opener & carport for second car. Street parking in front of your home for this particular lot. Security door front & security has been paid in full, HUGE storage under stairwell. Kitchen upgraded cabinets with under cabinet lighting partial glass doors, upgraded canister ceiling lights, upgraded Tile Flooring & Granite counters island breakfast bar additional counter area. Patio has a retractable Pergola canopy with garden mature fruit trees. Headed upstairs upgraded OAK stairwell. All closets with mirrored sliding doors all bedrooms upstairs carpeted again allowance for replacement. Window coverings throughout home all bedroom's ceiling fans and 1 in living. Sprinklers front and back.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
bouldercityreview.com

Theft nearly destroyed business

The owner of a Henderson construction company that police say was swindled out of more than $500,000 in a years-long embezzlement scheme says the losses nearly destroyed his business. “Damn near closed our doors,” said Joshua Urioste, owner of JCORD Construction Services, which now employs more than 100 people in...
BOULDER CITY, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy