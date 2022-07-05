ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

K-9 Raisy gets retirement visit with Babydog, governor

By Alexandra Weaver
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Babydog and Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday honored Raisy, an award-winning K-9 who has served the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) for 10 years, using her keen sense of smell to find forest fires and chase down arsonists.

West Virginia brewery releases Babydog-inspired IPA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hS5LL_0gVUbCgZ00
    Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WOSa_0gVUbCgZ00
    Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTmAC_0gVUbCgZ00
    Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36af8K_0gVUbCgZ00
    Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmeQr_0gVUbCgZ00
    Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQm2w_0gVUbCgZ00
    Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

K-9 Raisy celebrated her retirement after a storied career where she’s helped investigate 197 West Virginia wildfires/arsons, 29 missing persons cases and 78 criminal investigations for outside agencies. She’s also helped federal agencies with seven wildfire investigations in states including California, North Dakota, South Dakota and Virginia.

Her partner, Assistant State Forester Don Kelley, has worked with her for nine years and said he will miss her.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNZ28_0gVUbCgZ00
    Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCPis_0gVUbCgZ00
    K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwD20_0gVUbCgZ00
    K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGgHV_0gVUbCgZ00
    K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebTBd_0gVUbCgZ00
    K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rftys_0gVUbCgZ00
    Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AolQr_0gVUbCgZ00
    Assistant State Forester Don Kelley and K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBviw_0gVUbCgZ00
K-9 Raisy. Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

“Raisy is a loyal companion and has dedicated her life to fighting crime and I’m going to miss working with her,” Kelley told Gov. Justice’s Office.

K-9 Raisy was named West Virginia Police Canine Association K-9 of the Year from 2016-17 and earned the National Police Bloodhound Association Lifesaving Award and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Conduct Award in 2014. What a good girl!

Bomb threat reported at WVU

According to PBS.org , “Researchers have estimated that a bloodhound’s nose consists of approximately 230 million olfactory cells, or ‘scent receptors’ — 40 times the number in humans.” Because of that, bloodhounds’ evidence is admissible in some U.S. courts—a first according to Guinness World Records .

The WVDOF has used bloodhounds to track down arsonists for 25 years, according to the Governor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
State
North Dakota State
State
Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Pets & Animals
wymt.com

W.Va. governor pitches 10% income tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s governor is proposing a permanent, 10% cut of the state’s personal income tax. Gov. Jim Justice announced the proposal during his end-of-the-year revenue report. If passed, it would be the first change in the state’s personal income tax rate since 1987 and could save taxpayers an estimated $200 to $300 each year.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
DC News Now

Judge blocks Hope Scholarship in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A judge has ruled a West Virginia law pertaining to the Hope Scholarship to be unconstitutional in Kanawha County Court this morning, Wednesday, June 6, 2022. Judge Joanna Tabit Blocked the state from launching the Hope Scholarship voucher program saying it would ultimately take public...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor proposes 10% personal income tax cut

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. The governor says he plans to call a special session of the Legislature during its interim meetings from July 24 to 26 to address the tax […]
wvpublic.org

Coal Mine Pop Art And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, an art installation near Pittsburgh is bringing together reclaimed coal mine land and pop artist Andy Warhol. The story comes to us from The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public radio program that reports on environmental issues in the region. Also, prominent reproductive rights advocates are...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Retirement#Dog#K 9#Ipa Babydog#Jim Justice S Office
DC News Now

Study finds WV is in nation’s top 10 energy-expensive states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration says July is the highest energy consumption month of the year, followed by August. Naturally, this leads to higher energy costs, but across the country, energy costs are not the same. A new WalletHub study broke down households’ average monthly energy costs for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 misdemeanor

A West Virginia National Guard member accused of surging into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor federal charge today. Jamie Lynn Ferguson acknowledged guilt in a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a common charge for defendants in Jan.. 6 cases. As part of the deal, three other misdemeanors were dropped.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Pets
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy